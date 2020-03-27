Nigeria records 5 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 70

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria has on Friday recorded another five new cases of COVID19 bringing the cases to 70.

Announcing this on its Twitter handle @ncdc.gov, the Nigerian Centre for Disease control, NCDC, said

Out of the five new cases, 3 are in FCT and 2 in Oyo State.

“As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.

For a breakdown of cases by states ,

Currently; Lagos- 44; FCT- 14; Ogun- 3; Ekiti- 1; Oyo- 3; Edo- 1; Bauchi- 2; Osun-1; and Rivers-1.

