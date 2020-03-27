Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria records 5 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 70

On 8:41 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

..3 in FCT, 2 in Oyo

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria has on Friday recorded another five new cases of COVID19  bringing the cases to 70.

Announcing this on its Twitter handle @ncdc.gov, the Nigerian Centre for Disease control, NCDC, said

Out of the five new cases, 3 are in FCT and  2 in Oyo State.

“As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70  cases of  confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.

For a breakdown of cases by states ,

Currently; Lagos- 44; FCT- 14; Ogun- 3; Ekiti- 1; Oyo- 3; Edo- 1; Bauchi- 2; Osun-1; and Rivers-1.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!