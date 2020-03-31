Vanguard Logo

Nigeria records 4 new COVID-19 cases in Osun, Ogun

COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Osun and Ogun, making Nigeria’s confirmed case 135.

NCDC, through its verified Twitter account on Tuesday, said that out of the four cases, Osun had three, and Ogun one case.

“As at 11:15 a.m. 31st March, there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria with two deaths,” it said.

NCDC said that currently, there were 81 cases in Lagos; Abuja 25; Oyo- eight; Osun- five; Ogun – four; Kaduna-three; Enugu, Edo and Bauchi has two cases each, while Ekiti, Rivers and Benue has one case, respectively.

Earlier, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, giving an update of the COVID-19 cases in Lagos, said eight out of the 81 patients had fully recovered and had  been discharged.

Abayomi urged residents to stay at home and stay safe.

