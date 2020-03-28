Breaking News
Nigeria is a failed country – Bimbo Akinsanya

On 1:33 am
Bimbo Akinsanya

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akinsanya believes this Coronavirus period should be used to reflect on the state of things in Nigeria. She, however, declared Nigeria a failed country.

Speaking on the advice by the government to its citizens to stock up their homes, Bimbo who took to her Instagram page, wondered how comfortable the country wanted its citizens to be while staying at home, without the basic amenities of life, which the government has failed to provide.

“Stock up your home! Stock up your home!! With which money? In which fridge and with which electricity? Nigeria is a failed country”, she asserted.

