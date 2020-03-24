Nigeria COVID-19 cases rise to 42

Kindly Share This Story:

AS NCDC confirms new cases in Lagos, Ogun

LASG urges all participants of AMVCA to go on self -isolation

By Chioma Obinna

The number of cases of coronavirus diseases in Nigeria on Tuesday, rose from 40 to 42 following two new confirmed cases in Lagos and Ogun State.

Confirming this in its twitter handle – @NCDCgov, as at 1:00 Pm Nigerian time, the Nigerian Centre For Disease Control, NCDC, explained that one of the cases was a returning traveller while the second case was a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Giving further details on the number of cases, the centre explained that as of March 24, 2020, there are 42 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria and two have been discharged and one death recorded.

According to NCDC breakdown by states in real-time, currently; Lagos- 29, Federal Capital Territory Abuja, FCT- 7, Ogun- 3, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 1 and Edo- 1 bringing the total of cases to 42 cases.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has urged all participants and attendees at the just concluded African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at Eko Hotels, Lagos to go on self-isolation.

According to the commissioner, the participants at the event may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection.

Abayomi in his tweet on his twitter handle- @ProfAkinAbayomi states: “I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection.

“Attendees at the said event are therefore advised to observe strict self- isolation, call our #TollFree line 08000corona if they notice any of the #COVID19 related symptoms. Let’s #TakeResponsibility by practising #SocialDistancing to prevent the spread of the virus.”

