Nigeria coronavirus cases hit 70

As NCDC announces 5 new cases

3 in FCT, 2 in Oyo

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria on Saturday recorded another five new cases of #COVID19 bringing g the cases to 70.

Announcing this on its Twitter handle @ncdc.gov, the Nigerian Centre for Disease control, NCDC, said

Out of the five new cases, 3 are in FCT and 2 in Oyo State.

“As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.

For a breakdown of cases by states ,

Currently; Lagos- 44 FCT- 14, Ogun- 3, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 3, Edo- 1, Bauchi- 2, Osun-1and Rivers-1.

