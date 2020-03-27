Nigeria coronavirus case rises to 70

Kindly Share This Story:

•As NCDC announces 5 new cases

•3 in FCT, 2 in Oyo

•Gov Sanwo-Olu out with palliatives for residents

Nigeria yesterday recorded another five new cases of COVID-19 bringing the cases to 70. Announcing this on its Twitter handle @ncdc.gov, the Nigerian Centre for Disease control, NCDC, said out of the five new cases, three were recorded in FCT and two in Oyo State.

According to NCDC report, “As at 08:00 pm 27th March, there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.

READ ALSO:

Breakdown of cases by states: Lagos- 44; FCT- 14; Ogun 3; Ekiti 1; Oyo 3; Edo 1; Bauchi 2; Osun1; Rivers 1.

Gov Sanwo-Olu rolls out palliatives for residents

Meanwhile, few days after the Lagos State Government issued a stay-at-home directive to residents, in order to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has unveiled economic stimulus package for the indigent and the most vulnerable in the society.

The stimulus, which comes in food packs, to be distributed to every local government in the State is aimed at cushioning the effect of the fourteen days stay-at-home directive.

Speaking after an on-the-spot assessment of one of the State-owned food banks, located inside the premises of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives in Agege, Sanwo-Olu said the economic stimulus would reduce the burden of the temporary economic downturn on the citizens caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.

READ ALSO:

The Governor said the food packs, which were put together by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives would reach the most vulnerable communities and households across Lagos, saying that the indigents who rely on daily wages would be given priority.

He said: “We are here for an on-the-spot assessment, of our readiness, to see how we can fast track some of our stimulus package for our citizens. We are all aware that this is a trying time for our citizens and since the partial drop in economic activities, our government deemed it necessary to reach out to the vulnerable ones in the society. These people are those that fall below the pyramid, the aged and the physically challenged who need to move from one part of the city to another for them to have a living. We felt that as a government, the least we can do is to identify them and give them these stimulus packages immediately.”

The Governor stated that the package would touch at least 200,000 households in the first phase, saying the food packs were produced for a size of six people per household and would last for at least fourteen days.

“We have packaged dry food stimulus for about two hundred thousand families in the first instance for a household of husband, wife and about four children. We would be giving bags of rice, bags of beans, garri, bread, dry pepper and we are trying to see if we can add water and some elements of vitamin C. Each ration, we believe is going to be able to last them at least minimum 14 days just so our advocacy around stay at home, stay with your loved ones will be respected.

“This is a catalytic initiative of our administration with the hope that well-meaning corporate organisations and private individuals can step up to complement the efforts of the government” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Commissioner of Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal earlier said the Government would be working with the existing database of the state – using the Lagos State Social register and 4000 community development association register in 377 wards.

He said the economic stimulus was part of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s initiatives tailored towards ensuring that food security was sustained in Lagos.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: