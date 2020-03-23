Niger Delta MSME summit postponed 

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Convener of the Niger Delta MSME Summit/Exhibition 2020, Moses Siasia, has announced the postponement of the summit.

In statement, he said the development was informed by the rising cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The statement reads:”This is to inform you that the Niger Delta Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Summit and Exhibition that was scheduled to take place on March 27, 2020 at the Aztec Arcum Events Centre Port Harcourt, has been postponed.

“This is due to the current national realities as evidenced by the active cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 in some states of Nigeria and in line with the recommendation by the Federal Ministry of Health to practice social distancing in order to significantly minimize the possibility of getting infected with the virus.

“As we continue to monitor the situation in the country and globally, a new date will be communicated in due course.

“We appreciate every stakeholder, intended participants and our Special Guests for their time and efforts towards this all important Summit. We sincerely apologise for any inconveniences that may arise from this change and enjoin you to stay safe during this period.”

Kindly Share This Story: