The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has joined the global battle to save mankind as its president, Amaju Pinnick yesterday released a video in which he told Nigerians and followers of football to brace up against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the video, Pinnick, who spoke on behalf of the football governing body in the country and the football community, urged everyone to follow the directives of the World Health Organisation, W.H.O. as well as that of the Nigerian government urging personal hygiene as a priority.

“We must join the global army in eliminating this scourge from the Planet Earth. We must listen to the dictates of our government.”, said the NFF president who urged people to follow the dictates of personal hygiene as well as social distancing.

Above all, he urged Nigerians and others to adhere to the “stay at home” advisory as this will enable the battle against Covid -19 to be at least 90 per cent won.

Vanguard

