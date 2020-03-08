NFF awaits CAF decision on AFCON 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, will find out next month, if the Confederation of African Football, CAF, would give Nigeria the green light to host the 2020 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

CAF is considering the bids from Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea after Congo Brazzaville backed out, and South Africa who were on standby also declined to host.

The NFF had thrown its hat in the ring after it bid to host the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women World Cup failed to materialise.

ALSO READ: Samuel Ogbemudia resurrects by Patrick Omorodion

“We would find out in April if we are hosting or not. Nigeria has submitted a good bid and we are hopeful of getting the nod to host,” said a top NFF official yesterday.

Nigeria would be hosting the tournament for the forth time if they get the hosting rights. The country hosted previously in 1998, 2002 and 2006. Asaba, Benin, Uyo, and Lagos are some of the centres being considered.

ALSO READ: The Muslim running for mayor in Christian Bavaria

The Super Falcons are the defending champions, having won their ninth title in the 2018 edition in Ghana. They would be looking to winning their 10th title as compensation for missing the 2020 Olympics.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the NFF will name a new coach for the team as soon as they are financially settled.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: