New COVID-19 case: Lagos monarch postpones Festival

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom has postponed the yearly celebration of the Elegba Festival.

The festival was earlier scheduled to hold from the 24th – 30th March 2020 in the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom.

According to Elegushi, in a statement on Wednesday, “I have, in consultation with my Council of Chiefs, postponed the yearly celebration of the Elegba Festival in the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom.

“This postponement becomes necessary in order to reduce a large gathering of people as advised by the government and which the Elegba festival is synonymous, as thousands of visitors throng the festival from within and outside of Lagos State.

“In view of the new cases in Lagos, it is important that we support the government’s determination in curbing the spread of this virus at this.

“While I share the disappointment of our friends and visitors who have made plans to attend the weeklong festival, it is important we prioritise the safety of lives before any other consideration.

“We will continue to educate our people on the best practices necessary to stay safe and prevent contacting the Covid-19.

“A new date will be communicated in due course for the 2020 Elegba festival.”

