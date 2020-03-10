Nestlé Nigeria upgrades facilities in community school

Kindly Share This Story:

Schools in Ogun State recently received a boost as Nestle Nigeria PLC refurbished and furnished its Library facilities at the Makun High School in the Sagamu community of Ogun State.

To this end, students in Makun High School now have a new opportunity to explore the exciting world of books in a conducive environment.

There is growing concern over the perceived decline in reading culture among Nigerian youth.

A 2019 report by the National Commission for Mass Literacy shows that 4 in 10 primary school children cannot read for comprehension.

For a country that has produced literary giants like Chinua Achebe and Wole Soyinka, these statistics; are disturbing.

In line with its commitment to improving livelihoods in the communities directly connected to its operations, Nestlé Nigeria PLC recently renovated and equipped the Makun High School library to help revive a love for reading among the students.

Speaking at the commissioning of the refurbished facilities which include a fully equipped library, a crèche for nursing teachers and an office for the Librarian, Mrs. Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications, and Public Affairs Manager, for Nestlé Nigeria said, “We send children to school with the hope that they will develop a strong desire to acquire knowledge.

It would be difficult to encourage them to imbibe the culture of reading and learning if the environment is not conducive.

Therefore, we are continuously focused on improving learning and teaching environments in the schools within our communities.”

In 2019, Nestlé Nigeria had refurbished facilities including classroom blocks, toilets, playgrounds and handwashing stations in primary schools close to its factories.

One of the beneficiaries is the NUD Primary School in Owode Egba, Ogun State.

Community leaders, representatives of the ministry of education, teachers, and students all expressed their delight with the improved facilities.

In her speech delivered by the Zonal Education Officer, Mr. P.K Omotayo, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ogun State, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, commended Nestlé Nigeria, saying, “Education is both a necessity and an investment which everybody must embrace with the seriousness it deserves.

In building this library for Makun High School, Nestlé Nigeria has not only uplifted the reading culture but has lived up to its corporate social responsibility.

It is also a show of good partnership with the State Government in the education sector.”

Also speaking, at the event, the Principal of the Junior School, Mrs. O. W. Sotunde said, “Today is a unique day because the teeming population of over 3,000 students and their nursing teachers now have the privilege of a top-class library and a well-equipped crèche, both of which can match those of any renowned private school.”

An SS1 student at Makun High School, Gift Felix said: “I am thankful for the support of Nestlé Nigeria and the government of Ogun State in building this beautiful library.

This grants us access to materials for preparing for our dream professions. Words are not enough to express our profound gratitude to Nestlé Nigeria. God bless you!”

Community leaders and other stakeholders at the meeting urged the students to take care of the new facilities in order to derive the intended benefits while the school authorities committed to jealously protect monitor and guard the library and its books against being damaged or roughly handled.

