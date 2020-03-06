NEPC backs private sector’s initiative on export diversification

Kindly Share This Story:

By Naomi Uzor

Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has expressed its support for a public-private partnership aimed at fostering export diversification.

Chief Executive Officer, NEPC, Mr. Segun Awolowo, gave the assurance yesterday, in Lagos, at the Policy Development Facility Phase II (PDF II) Non-Oil Export Conference and Awards with the theme, “Growing Non-Oil Export Business in Nigeria: The Strategic Imperatives”.

He said the formal launch of the Network of Practising Non-Oil Exporters of Nigeria (NPNEN) is a laudable initiative and that he firmly supports a private sector led platform to ensure there is “a voice of the Nigerian exporter”.

Awolowo stated: “NEPC will be an institutional partner and solid backer of NPNEN in a public-private partnership, which will no doubt foster improved export performance and a win-win for all. What is crucial now is that NPNEN does not end up defunct, and that is why I am delighted to see that discussions for sustainability strategies are on today’s agenda.

“The Federal Government is committed to export diversification with the Ministry of Budget and National Planning integrating the Zero Oil Plan as a core component of the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).”

Program Manager, PDF II, Dr. Titilola Akindeinde, disclosed that PDF II is an £18.5m flexible, rapid response facility funded by UKAid, which supports Nigeria’s champions of change to pursue economic reforms that lead to poverty reduction.

She noted that Nigeria’s economic context has been quite challenging over the period of PDF II’s operation going from the recession in 2016 to present day sluggish economic growth rate.

