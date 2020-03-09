NDLEA arrests 110, jails 69 in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has revealed that in 2019, it made a total arrest of 110 suspected drug offenders, out of which 69 were sentenced to correctional centers in Enugu state.

The state commander, Mr. Abudullahi Abdul made the disclosure in a press statement, on Monday.

Abdul stated that out of the 110 arrested suspects, 105 were males and 5 were females.

He disclosed that the illicit drugs seized included 2,490.94 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as Indian hemp; 79. 03 grammes of Cocaine and 836 grammes of methamphetamine.

Also sized were 100 kilogrammes of ephedrine, bringing the grand total to 3,505.97 kilogrammes of drugs seized in 2019.

“The Command was able to convict 69 cases at the Federal High Court, Enugu, while the rest of the cases are still ongoing. Likewise, in the area of rehabilitation, the Command was able to counsel and rehabilitate 33 persons during the same year.

“The drug situation in the State is worrisome both in prevalence and the attendant consequences. The youths are getting increasingly involved in drug abuse; hence their future growth rate and development are threatened,” Abdul lamented.

He said it was in realization of the enormous task of drug problem in the State that the NDLEA in collaboration with the Enugu State Government embarked on aggressive drug abuse and trafficking sensitization, awareness campaign and mop-up operations in the State during the 2019 yuletide season.

Abdul said the Command appreciates the support of the Enugu State Government towards combating the drug menace in the State, hence the resolve of the State Command to reduce the drug scourge to the barest minimum.

