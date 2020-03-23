Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

NCDC speaks about alleged 472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

On 5:30 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

NCDC speaks about alleged 472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has debunked in its entirety, a tv screen image circulating of “472 confirmed cases” being attributed to COVID-19.

The centre in a tweet on Monday explained that the figures in the image being circulated are reported cases of Lassa fever in the country and not for COVID-19.

“NCDC is aware of tv screen image circulating of “472 confirmed cases” being attributed to #COVID19 NCDC is currently managing a national #Lassafever outbreak. The figures which appear are reported cases of #Lassafever as at February”.

See image below:

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Atiku’s son did not visit any club in Abuja after arrival ―Aide

vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!