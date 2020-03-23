NCDC speaks about alleged 472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has debunked in its entirety, a tv screen image circulating of “472 confirmed cases” being attributed to COVID-19.

The centre in a tweet on Monday explained that the figures in the image being circulated are reported cases of Lassa fever in the country and not for COVID-19.

“NCDC is aware of tv screen image circulating of “472 confirmed cases” being attributed to #COVID19 NCDC is currently managing a national #Lassafever outbreak. The figures which appear are reported cases of #Lassafever as at February”.

NCDC is a aware of tv screen image circulating of “472 confirmed cases” being attributed to #COVID19 NCDC is currently managing a national #Lassafever outbreak. The figures which appear are reported cases of #Lassafever as at February Lassa fever sitreps:https://t.co/bJgujjVUGH pic.twitter.com/pqdYw2ry9c — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020

