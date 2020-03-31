NCDC confirms 4 new cases of coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced four new cases of coronavirus across Nigeria.

The latest report released at 11:15 am Tuesday, revealed three of the four cases are from Osun State and one from Ogun State.

This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 135.

This came just 14 hours after 20 new cases were confirmed.

“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun. As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.

“ For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 81 FCT- 25 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 8 Edo- 2 Bauchi- 2 Osun-5 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Kaduna- 3,” NCDC tweeted.

Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths pic.twitter.com/6ziPXCPVMu — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 31, 2020

