Breaking News
Translate

NCDC confirms 4 new cases of coronavirus

On 3:50 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: NCDC confirms 4 new cases of coronavirus

Victor Ogunyinka

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced four new cases of coronavirus across Nigeria.

The latest report released at 11:15 am Tuesday, revealed three of the four cases are from Osun State and one from Ogun State.

This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 135.

This came just 14 hours after 20 new cases were confirmed.

Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun. As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.

 For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, please see covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 81 FCT- 25 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 8 Edo- 2 Bauchi- 2 Osun-5 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Kaduna- 3,” NCDC tweeted.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: More than 89,000 infected, over 3,000 dead

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!