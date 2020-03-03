Breaking News
Translate

NCDC chief quarantined for coronavirus – Ehanire

On 3:04 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Minister says effective health information system crucial to quality healthcare
Ehanire

Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Tuesday the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),  Chikwe Ihekweazu, has been quarantined for 14 days.

The minister stated this when he appeared at the Senate to provide an update on the ministry’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He told the Senate that Ihekweazu was quarantined because he just returned from China.

Chikwe, who traveled to China to understudy the behavioral pattern of the coronavirus, was quarantined in his residence.

According to him, the standard practice was for anyone coming into Nigeria to be quarantined for 14 days before mingling with other members of the public.

 

Vanguard

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!