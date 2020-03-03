NCDC chief quarantined for coronavirus – Ehanire

Kindly Share This Story:

Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Tuesday the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, has been quarantined for 14 days.

The minister stated this when he appeared at the Senate to provide an update on the ministry’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He told the Senate that Ihekweazu was quarantined because he just returned from China.

Chikwe, who traveled to China to understudy the behavioral pattern of the coronavirus, was quarantined in his residence.

According to him, the standard practice was for anyone coming into Nigeria to be quarantined for 14 days before mingling with other members of the public.

Vanguard

