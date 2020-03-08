NCC deactivates 2.2m SIM cards

Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, said on Sunday the Commission had completely deactivated 2.2 million Improperly registered Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Cards across telecommunication networks nationwide.

Danbatta disclosed this in a statement signed by Dr the NCC Director of Public Affairs, Henry Nkemadu, in Abuja.

He said the Commission’s efforts were in line with one of the key agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari to strengthen the security of lives and property for all Nigerians.

The NCC chief said: “We have since initiated the second phase of SIM deactivation based on the ministerial directive and as of today, we have completely deactivated the remaining 2.2 million lines on the networks.

“This is contrary to reports by a section of the media, suggesting that nothing has been done with respect to the issue of improperly registered SIM cards.

“Following the September 2019 ministerial directive, however, the NCC, within a week, intensified efforts by reducing the number of improperly registered SIM cards from 9.2 million to 2.2 million.”

Danbatta, however, said that over the years, the NCC had worked with determination and through various policy initiatives, to rid mobile networks of improperly or invalidly registered SIM cards.

He said this was to ensure that all 184 million registered SIM cards across Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) networks had valid data that are traceable and not anonymous.

According to him, the efforts received a boost, following the implementation of a September 12, 2019, ministerial directive that the NCC should compel service providers to block all improperly-registered SIM cards, pending when their owners regularise their registration. (NAN)

