Navy intercepts 316 drums of illegal diesel at Agbani offshore

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base, FOB, Ibaka, in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State, has intercepted 316 drums of illegally refined diesel also known as Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The Commanding Officer of FOB, Captain Peter Yilme who spoke on Thursday in Ibaka while handing over the product to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), disclosed that the seized drums which contained 300 litres of AGO each were intercepted last Sunday, during a routine patrol by Navy gunboats en route Republic of Cameroon.

His words, “I hand over 316 drums of illegal refined AGO (containing 300 litres each) today, 12th March 2020 to Assistant Commandant of Corps, Bodinga Bawa of the NSCDC.

“The arrest was made on 8 March 2020 at about 0400 hours at Agbani Offshore during a routine patrol by FOB Ibaka gunboats. The suspects abandoned the medium-sized wooden boat used in attempting to convey the product to the Republic of Cameroon on sighting the Navy Gunboats

“The unrelenting drive by smugglers in continuing their illicit acts persists even though FOB Ibaka continues to make arrests almost on a daily basis.

“Despite the persistence of illegal smugglers, FOB Ibaka will not relent in its efforts to rid the waterways within its area of operations of all forms of criminal activities in order for legitimate economic activities to strive.

“I strongly warn and advise those into illicit trade to turn a new leaf and embrace legitimate business activities,”

He attributed the achievements of the Base to necessary logistic supports and encouragement from the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command.

While taking over the drums of AGO, Assistant Commandant, NSCDC, Bodinga Bawa, thanked FOB for being in the forefront of ensuring the border closure order of the Federal Government was maintained within its area of operation, assuring that, “necessary court processes will be followed and the outcome relayed back to the Base for her information”

VANGUARD

