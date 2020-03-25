Nasarawa gov, Sule, in self-isolation, confirms coming in contact with Kyari

Kindly Share This Story:

David Odama

THE Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, Wednesday took initiative to self-isolate as a measure towards curbing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

State Commissioner of Health, Ahmad Yahaya, who disclosed this in Lafia, the state capital, said the governor is going into self-isolation following his physical contact with persons who have tested positive for Coronavirus including the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

The Commissioner added that the governor’s close aides and the deputy governor have been informed to also self-isolate.

Yahaya, however, declined to comment on whether or not the governor’s blood sample has been taken for test.

Governor Sule is said to have had contact with Abba Kyari on March 14, at the wedding ceremony of the son of the Inspector General of Police.

Meanwhile, the Director-General Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to the Governor, Yakubu Lamai, has said that the governor has taken the precautionary measure to self- isolate and work from home so as to reduce exposure to the COVID -19 virus

“This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule had earlier invited the medical team to conduct comprehensive tests on his person and obtain samples. All results so far show that he is negative.

According to Lamai in a statement said that the public will be kept abreast of any new developments as regards the health status of Governor Abdullahi Sule and all other government personnel as they unfold.

