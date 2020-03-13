Nasarawa: Gov. El-Rufai visits Sanusi 

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

LAFIA- GOVERNOR Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduda State Friday visited the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II in Awe Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State where he is currently observing his exile.

El-Rufai’s convoy arrived the residence of the dethroned Emir in Awe Nasarawa state at about 12:45 pm went into a closed door meeting for over an hour with the deposed Emir on arrival.

The Kaduna state governor and the deposed Emir declined comments with newsmen after the meeting as they drove straight to the Mosque located at the Palace of the Emir of Awe.

Present at the mosque for Friday prayer were the Emir of Awe, Isa Abubakar and his Shabu counterpart, Sangari Shabu, Mohammed Bwala who also visited the deposed Emir.

Details later.

