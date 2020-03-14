My plan for Anambra in 2021— Maduka

Kindly Share This Story:

Anambra State-born billionaire, philanthropist and medical doctor, Godwin Maduka, has unveiled his plans for Anambra State if voted in as governor of the state in 2021.

At a town hall gathering held in his home town, Umuchukwu, Orumba South Local Government Area of the state, the United States-based professor of medicine presented his 10-point agenda, maintaining that it is time for Ndi-Anambra to feel the full impact of democracy.

Maduka, having touched all sectors of human interest in his philanthropic deeds on health, security, infrastructure development, education, and economy, presented his 10-point agenda.

He wants to elevate the state to an enviable level. He wants to focus on health, agriculture, education, tourism and infrastructure, technology and digital economy, religious tolerance, transportation, security, energy and waste management.

Maduka said his vision for health will involve the maintenance and improvement of the sector.

On education, he emphasized the need for free education and 50 percent subsidy on academic cost to raise the literacy level in Anambra state.

According to him, Anambra youths will be equipped with ICT skills on technology manufacturing, robotics, artificial intelligence through the establishment of hub centers, all in a bid to improve the technology and digital economy of the state.

Maduka’s achievements within his community Umuchukwu speak volumes. With the construction of two churches, one each for Anglicans and Catholics, a Trinity Hospital and Maternity Home, standard houses for widows and the poor, he has demonstrated the zeal to uplift life in Anambra State. Other infrastructure developments include the construction of Immaculate Conception International College, a police station, a magistrate court, a standard market called “Afor Market.’’

He built barracks for members of staff of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps(NSCDC), built two monasteries for churches and a community centre with a village hall. His scholarship awards to indigent students remain an astounding demonstration of charity to many lovers of philanthropic exercise.

He also built a state high court, a post office, provided transformers to boost electricity in the community, reconstructed standard structures for primary and secondary schools in the community, upgraded a palace for the community king, civic centre, houses for clerics of Catholic and Anglican churches as well as other denomination.

He built a five-star hotel called the ‘Lion of Africa Resort’. These and amongst others are the giant strides of visible achievements made by the US-based doctor in Anambra state, his homeland.

Born in the year 1959, the young Godwin started his early education in Nawfia Comprehensive Secondary school, finished at All Saints’ Grammar school before migrating to USA for further studies. He attended Rust College Holly Springs Mississippi with bachelor’s degree in chemistry, studied at Mercer University School of Pharmacy with doctorate degrees in pharmacy and pharmacology, then later proceeded to University of Tennessee School of Medicine for a doctorate degree in medicine and finally, a post-graduate medical training from Harvard Medical School, Boston Massachusetts, all in the United States.

Vanguard

