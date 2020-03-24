MTN takes “Turn it Up” message to Jos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Telecommunication network, MTN Nigeria recently, took its ‘Turn it up’ campaign to the maiden edition of the ‘I Believe Summit 2020’ in Jos.

The summit is an annual forum where young and enterprising minds engage in enlightened debates on issues hampering national development with a view to providing possible solutions.

READ ALSO: Sylva commends industrial initiatives of governor Emmanuel

Manager, Go-to-Market, MTN Nigeria, Olugbenga Hammed, said “Amazing opportunities abound in the country for us to take advantage. We understand the importance of having these conversations to inspire Nigerians. That is why we are part of this summit. We will continue to encourage Nigerians to look within and seek better ways to provide solutions to the country’s challenges and turn it up for themselves.”

The ‘I Believe Summit’ is powered by Project Tour Nigeria, a non-governmental vehicle for national reconciliation meant to showcase the wealth of Nigeria’s social, economic, cultural and traditional heritage as well as the enormous tourism investment potential in the country. The Summit will hold in all states of the federation before proceeding for a finale in Abuja.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: