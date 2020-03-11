Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Morocco bans fans from football games over coronavirus fears

On 8:20 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Morocco, Coronavirus

Morocco has banned fans from attending football games days after the coronavirus reached the country. The Moroccan football association (FRMF) announced the decision on Wednesday two days after the index case was reported.

Among the measures, the organization of matches behind closed doors, but above all the cancellation of matches with teams from countries affected by the epidemic.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus, crude oil price and Nigeria’s economy

A 39-year-old Moroccan man coming from the northern Italian city of Bergamo was Morocco’s first confirmed case of coronavirus on Monday, the health ministry said.

Aside from football games, the North African country cancelled an international agricultural fair, due to take place in April. A number of cultural and sports events have been put on hold as authorities continue to implement precautionary measures at entry points and hospitals to prevent the spread of the virus.

ALSO READ: Man tortured to death by vigilante in kogi

“Because events offer opportunities for contact and opportunities for transmission of infection, in order to safeguard the public and citizens, we have taken these precautions, and these same measures have been taken in many countries, as a matter of vigilance and as a proactive process because protecting the health of citizens is more important than anything else,” Hassan Abyaba, the sector minister told the press.

Africa News

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!