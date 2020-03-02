Minimum Wage: Industrial unrest looms in Varsities

Kindly Share This Story:

…Non Teaching Staff Decry Delay

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

NON Teaching Staff of the Universities have threatened that they may no longer guarantee industrial harmony in the institutions if the Federal Government continued to delay the payment of the new minimum wage to them.

In a statement in Abuja on Monday, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, expressed dismay that after the Federal Government and the organised labour concluded negotiations on the new minimum wage and the consequential adjustment, the university workers were yet to be paid the new wage.

SSANU in the statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer, NPRO Comrade Salaam Abdussobur said that it was unfortunate that while workers in other sectors have started enjoying the new wage, University workers appeared to have been forgotten.

The statement read, “The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities expresses its dismay over the delay in the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage for its members and workers in the University system.

” We note that the negotiations over the National Minimum wage was quite protracted and spanning over a period of two years. With the conclusion of the negotiations, it was assumed that the implementation would be seamless and require no further agitations to ensure it is actualized across all the sectors of employees.

“Unfortunately however, months after the agreements were concluded and dusted, it seems the workers in the University system have been forgotten in the scheme of things. While workers in other sectors have started enjoying the increment in the salaries, the University system has not.

“Sadly, prices of goods and services immediately shot up as soon as the minimum wage was implemented in those sectors, and with the University sector still operating on the old minimum wage, thereby causing financial hardships and difficulties for our members.”

The association said that as members were patiently waiting to be paid the new wage, there has not been any explanation from the government why the payment was delayed.

” As a consequence, our members are becoming increasingly restive and agitated over the obvious neglect of the University sector in the implementation of the national minimum wage act.

” It is sad and unfortunate that there has been no reason adduced for this delay,” it said.

The statement further said, “We hereby draw the attention of the Federal Government and all relevant stakeholders to this delay and demand the implementation of the new wage regime and payment of its arrears without further delay.

” We have been patient enough and have shown great understanding with government on many of its policies. This understanding and patience should however not be at the expense or to the detriment of our welfare and incomes.

” With the situation of things, it is becoming clearer to us that except an industrial action is undertaken, the new National minimum wage may never be implemented in the University system.

” We hereby sound a note of warning to ensure the immediate payment of the minimum wage in order to guarantee industrial peace in the University system.”

