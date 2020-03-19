Mikel Obi’s career not over yet – Paschal

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles coordinator Patrick Pascal has thrown his weight behind John Obi Mikel’s decision to leave Trabzonspor amid coronavirus fears.

The Turkish Super Lig outfit announced on Tuesday evening the ex-Chelsea player parted ways by mutual consent.

This came days after the 32-year-old disclosed he does “not feel comfortable” playing amid the ongoing pandemic while calling on authorities in Turkey to cancel the rest of the season.

And Pascal, who is a close source to the ex-Nigeria captain backed the decision.

“Mikel values his life more than anything and like he said recently ‘there is more to life than football’. He has achieved and saved a lot, so, it will be silly if he loses all to coronavirus and people who don’t have an idea about his wealth would pounce on it,” Pascal told Goal.

“He knows what he wants and in my association with him over the years, he is someone who doesn’t compromise or prioritizes anything over his life. Not even under this deadly virus taking over the world.

“Some will not agree with him on this, but let me set the record straight that Mikel is neither playing for money nor fame, but strictly for fun and for the love of the beautiful game. So why will he expose himself to a danger that has killed a lot of people?”

When quizzed if the decision was a wise one, since Huseyin Cimsir’s men currently lead the Turkish Super Lig and are on the verge of a seventh league diadem, Pascal replied: “My brother, titles are not won in the grave, only the living do that.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: