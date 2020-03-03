Media agency releases influencer marketing report

Kindly Share This Story:

Dotts Media House has released the second edition of its Nigeria Influencer Marketing Report, NIMR.

The report, released during a session at the just-concluded Social Media Week 2020 tagged The Digital Jollof – A Deep Dive Into Influencer Marketing, throws light on the effectiveness of influencer marketing in the growing media space.

Speaking at the event, Founder and CEO of Dotts Media House, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr, said: “The main objective of the annual report is to help brands/advertisers stay aware of the current state of influencer marketing.

“It will guide decision making towards their marketing plan and help the content creators and influencers build a more effective model for their craft.

“It will also push individuals, who are fit to be influencers across the nation, to realise their potential.”

Specifically, this year’s report focused on algorithms and its effects, trends, campaign case studies, hashtags and keywords, the power of content creation and projections for 2020.

It featured contributors such as Chidi Okereke, Samson Opaleye, Faith “Ifuennada” Iheme among others, who were all at the session that had media enthusiasts, influencers and marketing professionals in attendance.

The highpoint of the session was the giving out a copy of the report, with a foreword by Iyin Aboyeji, to everyone and the launch of Dotts Media House’s new platform— TRENDUPP.

TRENUPP is a platform where content creators and influencers across Africa can get paid constantly for working on campaign briefs from various brands.

In the last five years, Dotts Media House has been at the forefront of influencer marketing and has been involved in over 50 percent of the successful online campaigns.

