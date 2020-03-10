Man tortured to death by vigilante in kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Police Arrest 9 Vigilantes

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA – The Kogi state police command has arrested nine members of the state vigilante services for torturing a suspect to death.

The incident occurred on Monday at Ofabo in Ofu local government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya who confirmed the incident on Tuesday in Lokoja said the tortured victim was suspected by a man to have allegedly stolen some items belonging to him.

However, a source from the community informed Vanguard that an Igbo man reported to the head of the Kogi state vigilance services in the community, Simon Onoja, that the victim (whose name could not be immediately ascertained) stole his N200,000.

The head of the vigilante was said to have ordered the suspect to be tortured under his supervision; a development that led to the victim giving up the ghost.

According to him, “An Igbo man alleged that his N200,000 was stolen and he reported to the state chairman of the community vigilance service, Simon Onoja

“Simeon Onoja always claimed he’s a brother to the deputy governor. He has built his own cell where he has been detaining people and releasing them on bail of any reasonable amount of money, along with his second in command, Sunday Idajili.”

The police spokesperson, however, said the incident led to shops being razed in a reprisal attack by irate youths of the community, stressing that nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

DSP Aya also said full investigation into the incident has commenced.

Vanguard Nigeria News

