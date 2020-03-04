Man jailed 14 years for raping minor in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

Bashir Bello – Kano

A State High Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday convicted one Ayuba Musa to 14 years imprisonment for raping a minor in Tiga town, Kiru local government area of the state.

Musa, 23, was arraigned on a two-count charge of rape and gross indecency.

He committed the crime on April 19, 2016, in Tiga town where he lured his victim, a seven-year-old, Laurat Ibrahim, and had sexual intercourse with her.

READ ALSO: Police arrest telecommunication mast vandal in Abuja

He also touched his victim’s private part with his hand, pulled her hand on his manhood and asked her to play with it until he ejaculated on her private part.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Ahmed T. Badamasi found Musa guilty of the offence and sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment starting from April 19, 2016, when he was arrested.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: