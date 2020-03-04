Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Man jailed 14 years for raping minor in Kano

On 6:27 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Car snatching
Handcuffs

Bashir Bello – Kano

A State High Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday convicted one Ayuba Musa to 14 years imprisonment for raping a minor in Tiga town,  Kiru local government area of the state.

Musa, 23, was arraigned on a two-count charge of rape and gross indecency.

He committed the crime on April 19, 2016, in Tiga town where he lured his victim, a seven-year-old, Laurat Ibrahim, and had sexual intercourse with her.

He also touched his victim’s private part with his hand, pulled her hand on his manhood and asked her to play with it until he ejaculated on her private part.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Ahmed T. Badamasi found Musa guilty of the offence and sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment starting from April 19, 2016, when he was arrested.

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!