Man City, Leicester into FA Cup quarter-finals, Tottenham crash out

Manchester City won a 20th consecutive domestic cup tie to move into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday as Tottenham crashed out on penalties to Norwich on Wednesday.

Sergio Aguero scored the only goal for the holders eight minutes into the second half as Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith failed to get a strong enough hand to the Argentine’s low strike.

A solitary goal was scant reward for the dominance of Pep Guardiola’s men as the Catalan was rewarded for naming a strong line-up against the Championship side.

Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus missed glorious first half chances, while Nicolas Otamendi and Benjamin Mendy hit the woodwork before Aguero finally made the breakthrough.

Despite failing to add to their tally, City were never troubled as they moved into the last eight and maintained hopes of a cup treble after lifting a third consecutive League Cup on Sunday and beating Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

“He is a good manager and crazy,” said Aguero of Guardiola’s relentless demand to keep winning.

City will travel to Newcastle in the quarter-finals.

Norwich will host Derby or Manchester United in their first quarter-final since 1992 after seeing off Spurs following a penalty shootout in another bad night for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Jan Vertonghen headed Tottenham into an early lead, but Mourinho’s decision to hand 36-year-old goalkeeper Michel Vorm his first appearance of the season backfired as the Dutchman spilled a long-range effort from Kenny McLean and Josip Drmic bundled home the rebound to level.

Both sides then tired badly in extra-time, but neither could find a winner and saves from Tim Krul to deny Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes allied to Erik Lamela’s wild attempt that flew over the bar saw another shot at a trophy for Spurs slip by.

Leicester also booked their place in the last eight with a much-needed 1-0 win over Birmingham thanks to Ricardo Pereira’s late header.

The Foxes have won just one of their last seven Premier League games to stall their charge towards the Champions League next season.

Brendan Rodgers’ men were again without Jamie Vardy through injury and needed right-back Ricardo to get the only goal when he headed home Marc Albrighton’s cross eight minutes from time.

“I thought it was just a matter of time,” said Rodgers, whose side will host Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

“In the second half we dominated — lots of quick combos and the goal was coming. It was an excellent display.”

Sheffield United will host Arsenal in the other quarter-final tie.

