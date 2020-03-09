Man, 25, docked for alleged assault

Kindly Share This Story:

A 25-year-old man, Ayodele Shola, was on Monday arraigned in an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged assault.

Shola, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of breach of peace and assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the defendant and four others at large, committed the offences on March 3, at about 4:00 p.m., opposite School of Nursing in Ado-Ekiti.

Leranmo alleged that the defendant and his accomplices conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by using a plank to beat one Nicholas Simeon.

He claimed that the Shola and the other four accused, assaulted Simeon by using the plank to inflict injury all over his body and as a result, he sustained a deep cut on his right hand.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened section 249 (D) and 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His counsel, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Awosika then adjourned the case until April 6, for hearing. (NAN)

