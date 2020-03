Kindly Share This Story:

FCT Minister Hon. Muhammad Bello with State Minister FCT Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu received Prince Ned Nwoko yesterday at his office as the latter shared details of the Malaria Eradication Project. With them is Senator Ali Modu Sheriff. The Minister pledged his support and offered to host all the Ministers in FCT to a dinner and briefing on the Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project.

See more photos below…

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: