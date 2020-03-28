Kindly Share This Story:

As Oyo identifies 84 suspected cases

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that the fight against Coronavirus is a collective responsibility that every citizen must be involved in, calling for the cooperation of the people of the state.

The governor, while speaking on an Ibadan-based private radio station, disclosed that he is presently on self-isolation following the advice of the Governor’s Forum after a meeting in Abuja last Thursday involving all state governors.

Governor Makinde stressed the need for people with useful advice to come forward and used the opportunity to confirm the need for the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), to quickly liaise with the state commissioner for Health, adding that the government was prepared to collaborate with private companies and individuals to fight the scourge.

The governor also confirmed the partial lockdown of the state from tomorrow (Sunday) to put the state on safe stead as the number of people with the deadly virus rose to three.

He, however, said he didn’t subscribe to total lockdown, for now, taking into consideration the fact that people would need to do something to feed their family especially when the economy has been adversely affected in the country, adding that the federal allocations coming to the state when he assumed power could not be compared with what is being received presently.

Meanwhile, the state government has said that 84 persons of interest have been identified and contact tracing and collection of samples have commenced.

Makinde, on his twitter-handle, disclosed that: “The COVID-19 confirmation test for two suspected cases has come back POSITIVE. The isolation process has been initiated. 84 Persons of Interest have been identified, and contact tracing and collection of samples have commenced.”

“The index case remains stable and is still under observation in the isolation unit at Agbami Chest Centre, Jericho. The number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is now three.”

“As a result of this, I have directed that the following additional measures be put in place: dusk to dawn curfew (7 PM to 6 AM); no gatherings of more than ten people should be held anywhere in Oyo State. From Sunday night, March 29, 2020, all markets will be closed except those selling perishable food items.”

“Also, inter-state transportation into and out of the state will be suspended except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products. This takes effect from Sunday night, March 29, 2020. All measures will be reviewed on a weekly basis,” the governor twitted.

