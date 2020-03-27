Makinde fires media aide over misleading information

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Friday, fired his Special Assistant on Digital Media, Mr Muritala Olajide Adigun, with immediate effect over what was gathered as feeding the public with misleading information.

This was conveyed in the termination of the appointment letter issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, with a reference number: SP/S.662/2/Vol1/115.

Part of the termination of appointment letter read: “I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on the termination of your appointment as Special Assistant (Digital Media), with immediate effect.”

Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that the sacked media aide carelessly posted unverified information on his Facebook page, which turned out to be false information. And this led to a series of backlashes on the government.

He was alleged to have stolen the picture of one of the projects executed by the Lagos State Government, posting it on his Facebook page, crediting the projects to Governor Makinde’s projects.

Mr Adigun claimed that the state governor in his readiness to combat the escalation of Coronavirus has purchased disinfecting machines to be used across the state.

This development was said to have infuriated the governor, who immediately called for his dismissal.

In his swift response to the allegation of plagiarism, Mr Adigun was quoted to have written on his Facebook page that: “APC agent of darkness that hacked my Facebook account to disseminate this false information about the Oyo State Government yesterday won’t escape the hand of the law.”

