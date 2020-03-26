Machine operator allegedly compressed to death in detergent factory

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

A father of five, simply identified as Joe, was reportedly compressed to death in a detergent factory where he works at Opic estate in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the machine operator at the detergent factory reportedly slept Monday night on a jumbo bag of raw material used in manufacturing detergent.

A source said, “But unknown to the company’s forklift operator that the deceased was sleeping there, he reportedly placed two jumbo bags of raw materials weighing 1000kg each on him.”

The source, who does not want his name in print, added “This is not the first time a worker will die in the company, a few months ago two women died in the company as they inhaled toxic chemicals.

When contacted, the spokesperson Lagos state police command, Oyeyemi Abimbola, said he was not aware of the incident and promised to call the Agbara division to find out. Subsequent calls to him were unanswered as he didn’t pick his calls.

Similarly, an elderly woman, who works as a salesperson in Lady B restaurant, located opposite the Station bus stop, Ijanikin, reportedly died in the shop where she sleeps at night.

It was gathered that the victim’s lifeless body was discovered in the morning when the containerised restaurant was opened for the day’s business.

It was also gathered that the victim, who fetches water and runs errands for Lady B restaurant’s owner, at night sleeps inside the container during the week and goes home to her family weekends.

However, the restaurant was neither closed or the owner arrested as operatives of Ijanikin Police division are her regular customers, who frequent the restaurant.

When contacted, spokesperson Lagos state police command, DSP Bala Elkana, said he will get back, but as at press time he hasn’t and subsequent calls made to his phone lines were unanswered.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

