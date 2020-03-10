LUTH discharges Lassa fever index patient

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman of Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, said on Tuesday the Lassa fever index patient has been discharged from the isolation ward.

Adeyemo said in a statement the index patient had fully recovered from the disease.

He said: “The index Lassa fever case with us has done very well.

“We were able to successfully manage the case and he has been discharged today (Tuesday).

“I say well done to all our team members.”

The LUTH official had on Monday indicated that the patient had fully recovered and would soon be discharged.

He said the hospital was able to curtail the spread of Lassa fever because it was prepared for it.

According to him, LUTH frontline staff members had a suspicion when the index case was presented at the hospital.

“The best lesson we have learnt in LUTH is to always have a high index of suspicion all the time, especially during outbreaks like this,” he added.

Adeyemo, therefore, advised the public to present to the hospital as soon as possible if anyone has symptoms suggestive of Lassa fever. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: