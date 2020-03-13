Legend Tiger Woods elected to World Golf Hall Of Fame

Kindly Share This Story:

US superstar Tiger Woods, a 15- time major champion, will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021.

The hall, located in St. Augustine, Florida, released a statement on Wednesday (March 11) saying Woods had been advised of his impending induction in the male competitor category in a phone call from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“I am both honoured and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Woods said in a statement.

“This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I’ve received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming.

This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing.” Woods, 44, was among 10 finalists named in March as candidates for 2021 enshrinement.

His 93 worldwide victories include a record-tying 82 US PGA Tour titles. He won his 15th major title at the Masters last April, ending an 11-year major drought after career-threatening injuries.

