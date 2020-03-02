LCC, SEC partner to build capacity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

For effective sales skill, the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Simply Exponential Consult Limited, a leading social enterprise poised to build capacity in individuals and business is set to give expository insight on how you can standout in sales skills through an amazing seminar that comes up March 5, 2020 at LCCI Exhibition Centre, Lagos.

The seminar which targets success of average seller in the country with a theme, “Effective Selling Skills In a Crowded Economy”, will reposition participants to perform well at the market place.

According to the Managing Director, Simply Exponential Consult Limited, Fayo Williams, topics for discussion include Nigerian economic overview and how sales work.

She said that the seminar will deal on mindset, attitude of an effective salesmanship etc.

She continues that some organisations that don’t easily adopt new strategies in business find it difficult to compete globally.

Williams said that the objective of the seminar is to get members of the sales team to function better and also sell well. “This is why we will provide you the necessary knowledge and tools to heighten skill sets with proven techniques, along with the ability to try new things for individuals, organisations to get desired results with modern techniques. We discovered that some SMEs lack sales skills which is affecting their business growth”.

She said further that the application of knowledge is power, and the more sales knowledge is developed, the more sales is made.

In addition, BankeAlawaye, a digital transformation specialist said that she believes that sales is never a one-strategy approach, especially now that the global community has gone digital.

