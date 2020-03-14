Breaking News
Lateef Adedimeji is not my type — Actress Adebimpe Oyebade

By Sylvester Kwentua

Gorgeous actress, Adebimpe Oyebade has disclosed that her colleague Lateef Adedimeji is not her type of man. The actress disclosed this in a recent interview with an online television station, monitored by Celebrity Diary.

Adebimpe Oyebade, who many believe is in a serious relationship with the good looking Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji, blatantly denied being in a relationship with the actor. She maintained that they are good friends, adding that she does not find him sexually attractive.

“I am not in a relationship with Lateef Adedimeji but we are friends. I won’t deny the fact that we are friends, we are close friends. We are not in a relationship; we are both in different relationships.

“The problem started with the fans, they call us ‘Momma and Zaddy’. A lot of fans like us together; they want us to be together. He is a good man, I already see him as a family. I won’t want to be with someone I see as a family. Nothing can ever happen between us because I cannot marry someone in the spotlight”. I would say no to Lateef if he asks me out because he is my friend and I already see him as a brother. He is not my type”, she said.

