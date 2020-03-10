Dilapidated school structures caused by stakeholders’ negligence — LASUBEB

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, Wahab Alawiye-King, has said the dilapidated state of some schools in the state was due to negligence and the lackadaisical attitude of some stakeholders.

This is as he called on all stakeholders to imbibe the culture of maintenance of school properties and infrastructure to guarantee durability.

Alawiye-King stated this during the commissioning a new school building at Ayanleye Memorial Primary School in Ifako-Ijaiye area of the state.

The LASUBEB Chairman, who called for proactive measures and cooperation towards moving education forward in the state, added that the attention given to schools’ infrastructure were based on the determination of present administration to bridge identified gaps and the need to work towards striking a balance in other areas of competing needs.

ALSO READ:

His words: “The dilapidated state of some schools across the state can be attributed to negligence and lackadaisical attitude on the part of some stakeholders, who ordinarily should have assumed ownership of those schools.

“While we urge Lagosians to be the ears and eyes of the government in order to prevent wilful damage of public property, we believe that the management of this newly-inaugurated school will ensure that other facilities put in place within the school are well taken care of.”

On her part, the Head Teacher of the school, Mrs Oloruntoba Grace, who commended the state government and Chairman LASUBEB for the improved learning environment created for the pupils.

She emphasised the importance and role of conducive learning environment on the future of the young generation.

According to her, “having a conducive environment is one of the key elements for learners to successfully perform well.

“This is why the gesture of the state government must be commended for making the welfare of pupils and teachers in Lagos State top priority.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: