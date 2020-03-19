LASU postpones 24th convocation ceremony over Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Adesina Wahab

The Lagos State University (LASU) on Thursday postponed its 24th convocation slated for next week.

A statement issued by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ademola Adekoya, said the convocation has been postponed indefinitely.

The statement read: “The postponement is as a result of the prevailing health threats occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic and the resolution of the Federal and State Government to discourage the gathering of people in public places at this point.

“The Management regrets every inconvenience this postponement might cause to all our graduating students, awardees, family, friends and other stakeholders of the University.

“Further information on the 24th Convocation Ceremonies will be made available in due course.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, had addressed the press last Friday where he reeled out activities lined up for the event.

Some of the activities including football competition had taken place before the announcement of the shift.

A convocation lecture that would have been chaired by the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, next Thursday and a convocation dinner for first class graduates are among events affected by the postponement.

