LASG confirms release of five more coronavirus patients from Isolation centre

..As patients narrate experience

..Call for life insurance for health workers at isolation centres

..As Lagos receives N1Bn UBA donation to fight COVID-19

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has confirmed that five additional patients who have recovered from Coronavirus, COVID-19, have been discharged on Monday from Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, when contacted through his mobile phone confirmed the report, saying, “Yes, I’m aware. Five Coronavirus patients, who have fully recovered from the disease after treatment were set to be discharged from Isolation Centre today.

“The state government has concluded all arrangements to reintegrate the patients into society. But, I know by now the patients are supposed to be in their respective homes.

“However, the state government will soon issue a statement on the issue very soon. It’s a great thing of joy.”

Omotoso, appealed for residents to adhere strictly to guidelines on prevention of COVID-19, particularly, on social- distancing, washing of hands regularly, and hand sanitizer, covering of mouth with tissue when coughing, or sneezing into bent elbow, among others, saying, “We will win the war together.”

Patients relieve experience

However, some of the five Coronavirus patients who were reportedly discharged have narrated their experience from the disease.

With the latest discharges, it brings to eight the total number of discharged patients from the centre.

Although, the discharged patients who preferred anonymity, expressed joy and satisfaction over the treatments they received.

While commending the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his support and pro-activeness, pleaded that the workers at the centre should be given life insurance.

While speaking to journalists, one of the patients said, “I came in here on the 15th and after the test showed positive, I was asked to come back the next day. So I was admitted here.

“Initially, there were hitches but it later turned out fine. The health workers did fine, all our challenges were attended to. I’m a living witness together with my other colleagues.”

He gave an impressive hope, saying people should not panic as the virus could be defeated.

“We can beat it, I want to assure others that this is not their resting place. Encourage yourselves, take your medications and in no distant time, you will get out of here.

“I want to appeal to the federal government and Lagos State government that, they should remunerate all those workers who have volunteered to work accordingly, so as to serve as an encouragement to others, adding that, “If they are not here as first responders, many would have died.”

Another patient said, “I was admitted last Sunday. Initially, there were challenges, the following day, they brought bed, mask and some equipment.

“Apart from what my colleague said, the workers should be insured. Proper insurance will let people do what they have to do.

He narrated a scenario where the workers could not attend to him because he tested positive, saying “they went back and I slept off, I woke up around 3 a.m. So they deserve life insurance to encourage them to do their job.”

