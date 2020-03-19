LASG confirms 4 more new cases of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Four more people on Wednesday, tested positive to COVID19 bringing the number of persons with the virus to 12 in Lagos even as no fewer than 1,300 persons are being followed up by the state government.

With the latest additions, no fewer than 12 people have been infected with the deadly disease in the country.

Addressing journalists Thursday in Lagos, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi who also disclosed that the Italian Index case has tested negative to the virus for the first time explained that a second test will also be carried out on him.

The Commissioner explained that “19 people were tested for COVID 19 yesterday (Wednesday) in Lagos and four out of them tested positive to the virus and had been isolated for treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba area of Lagos.”

Abayomi further said the first of the four new cases who tested positive to the disease was a contact of the third case, the woman who came from the UK some days ago and tested positive.

He said the second new case was a female who returned from France on the 14th of March on a Turkish airline TK 1830.

The third case, he said, was a Nigerian male in his 50s who had not travelled anywhere, but was tested positive to the disease.

Abayomi stated that the fourth new case was a Nigerian male who arrived in the country on the 13th of March from Frankfurt to Lagos on Lufthansa airline, flight number LH568.

He said more tests were still being carried out, saying that it was clear that “we have a combination of imported cases and local transmission.

The Commissioner appealed to those who were on that two flights to start self- isolation and call the emergency numbers if they have any symptoms of COVID 19.

The Commissioner added that the Index case (Italian) has tested negative but will be due for another test.

Meanwhile, the National Executive of Lagos State is meeting on the next stage on social distancing.

“The best way to slow the rate is to halt the movement of the virus from person to person,” the commissioner added.

