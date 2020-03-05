Lagos First Lady to grace Lagos Women Dance

Kindly Share This Story:

All is now set for the maiden edition of Lagos Women Dance, slated for March 7, 2020, at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. The Lagos Women Dance, an initiative of SEED REHABILITATION Foundation, with the theme, “STRESS OUT” is being organized to commemorate the International Women’s Day, 2020.

The event which is expected to be graced by the Lagos State First Lady, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu who will declare the event open as guest speaker will bring together Lagos women from different backgrounds to collectively strike and each for equal pose and dance to celebrate the social, economic cultured political achievement of women; raise awareness against bias, take action for equality and enable world for women.

According to a statement signed by the event coordinator, Mrs Angela-Tony Iji, “the program is designed to bring together women from all walks of life across the state to stress out through dancing, have fun, network, have some relief, and mingle among themselves.

According to her, “Stress is a universal and common challenge to modern women. Women working in different sectors and organizations have to deal with stress to prevent decrease in organization/employee overall performance, high error rate, poor quality of work, and absenteeism due to health problems such as anxiety, emotional disorder; work-life balance; depression and other forms of ailment such as frequent headache; obesity and cardiac arrest.

Research shows that dance, especially health and fitness dance, boosts one’s ability to live healthy as they age. It is in this regard that we write to solicit your sponsorship/support for the event.”

Major side attractions of the event include; stress management talk, fitness dance, dance drama, Zumba dance, dance therapy, freebees etc.

