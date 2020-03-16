Lagos Explosion: School principal dead, 36 students, 19 adults admitted

Kindly Share This Story:

The Principal of Bethlehem Girls School, Rev Sister Henrietta Alokha, reportedly died in the explosion on her way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, 55 persons with varying degrees of burns were rushed to the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital Ojo.

36 of the injured were students of the affected schools, while 19 others were adults.

The Flag Officer, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, who visited the scene of the explosion, as well as Bethlehem Girls College, disclosed that the impact of the explosion also had its toll on the Service’s hospital, as part of its ceilings were damaged.

He said: ‘’There was substantial damage done to the ceilings in the hospital. The hospital received and attended to casualties from the explosion site, as 55 persons were attended to.

‘’One of the adults had about 35 per cent mixed degree burns with inhalation injuries and pulmonary edema. He has been admitted into the Intensive Care Unit and connected to a ventilator.

‘’Seven other adults and two children are on admission in the wards. Two adults had Traumatic brain Injury and were referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, for neurosurgical intervention. The remaining 43 have been treated and discharged.”

He said three persons, including two females and a male, were brought in dead.

The effect of the explosion which was felt as far as 15km away, reverberated and shook the foundations of many buildings across the state.

When Vanguard visited the scene of the explosion, residents and passers-by were seen scampering for safety, wailing.

However, there were conflicting reports as to the actual cause of the explosion.

Speculation had it that it was NNPC oil pipeline explosion, while others claimed it was a burst gas pipeline.

At press time, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA and Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, could not ascertain the actual cause of the explosion but said investigation was still on-going.

While NNPC had said on Sunday that the explosion was caused when a moving truck hit gas cylinders that were stored in a factory.



