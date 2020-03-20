Lagos explosion occurred at Soba, not Abule-Ado — Baale

Kindly Share This Story:

The Baale of Soba Town, Jimoh Agbebeji, on Friday clarified that name of the site of March 15, explosion in Lagos was Soba and not Abule-Ado.

Agbebeji made clarification at a press briefing in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 22 bodies have so far been recovered by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency ( LASEMA) from the Sunday explosion site.

According to the Baale, the explosion occurred at Soba and not at Abule-Ado, as widely reported.

Agbebeji said: “Soba is an autonomous community under Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“Soba Community is a distinct and different community from Abule-Ado, though they share a common boundary,” said the traditional ruler.

He said that the damage from the explosion was enormous, leading to loss of lives and propertiy.

“A whole family of four was wiped off after the incident and many are still receiving treatment in hospitals around the community.

“There was great destruction and damage of properties worth over 30 billion naira, which include over 350 houses, schools, vehicles and markets,” he said.

The Baale commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the support given to the affected victims in the area.

He urged the state government to send a fact finding delegation to investigate the remote and root cause of the explosion, to avert further occurrences.

Agbebeji advised Nigerians to come to the aid of the residents to help cushion the effect of the loss.

