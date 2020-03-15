Lagos explosion: APC expresses shock, sympathises with victims

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has sympathised with the victims of Sunday morning pipeline explosion, which occurred at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government area of Lagos State.

APC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, expressed shock over the explosion which resulted in several injuries and damage to property.

Issa-Onilu commended the timely response by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Fire Service and other agencies in containing the incident and attending to the injured victims of the explosion.

“While the party wishes the injured speedy and full recovery, we also sympathise with the residents who lost property in the explosion.

“We are confident that the Lagos State government will implement measures to bring succour to the victims,” the APC spokesman said. (NAN)

