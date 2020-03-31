Lagos discharges five coronavirus patients 

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Government on Monday discharged five coronavirus patients at Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital.

This brings to eight the total number of discharged patients from the Centre.

The patients who had been quarantined at the isolation centre for weeks looked stable and unruffled.

Although the discharged patients preferred anonymity, they expressed joy and satisfaction over the treatments they received.

While thanking the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his support and proactiveness, they pleaded that the workers at the Centre should be given life insurance.

While speaking to the press, one of the patients said, I came in here on the 15th and after the test showed positive, I was asked to come back the next day. So I was admitted here.

“Initially, there were hitches but it later turned out fine. The health workers did fine, all our challenges were attended to. I’m a living witness together with my other colleagues.”

He gave an impressive hope, saying people should not panic as the virus could be defeated.

“We can beat it, I want to assure others that this is not their resting place. Encourage yourselves, take your medications and in no distant time, you will get out of here.

“I want to appeal to the federal government and Lagos State government that, they should remunerate all those workers who have volunteered to work accordingly, so as to serve as an encouragement to others, adding that, “If they are not here as first responders, many would have died.”

Another patient said, “I was admitted last Sunday. Initially, there were challenges, the following day, they brought to bed, mask and some equipment.

“Apart from what my colleague said, the workers should be insured. Proper insurance will let people do what they have to do.

He narrated a scenario where the workers could not attend to him because he tested positive, saying “they went back and I slept off, I woke up around 3 a.m. So they deserve life insurance to encourage them to do their job.”

