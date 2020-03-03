Lagos Assembly passes Amotekun Bill into law

Kindly Share This Story:

Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the Bill on the South West security outfit, Amotekun.

The Bill was passed after the Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, and his colleagues read the document for the third time on the floor of the House.

The passing of the bill followed the adoption of the House ad-hoc committee’s recommendation by the lawmakers.

The bill seeks to unify the proposed law that would guide the security outfit established by the southwest governors.

Prior to the passing of the bill, the Assembly had organised a public hearing on the objectives of the regional security network.

At the public hearing, Obasa declared that the Amotekun had come to stay.

He said: “I’m sure we all recall the incidents before the establishment of Amotekun, the killings, maiming, kidnapping, and their likes.

“In the wisdom of our governors, they decided on Amotekun.

“Our race has spoken and we must stand by it but in line with the constitution.”

Vanguard

