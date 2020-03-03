Kogi dissolves LG caretaker committees

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has dissolved all the caretaker management committees currently running the affairs of the 21 local government council areas in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, who confirmed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Lokoja, said that the dissolution was with immediate effect.

He said that all the administrators had been directed to hand over to the most senior civil servant in their respective council areas.

According to him, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade, will shed more light on the development in due course.

Meanwhile, the state house of assembly, earlier in the day, screened and cleared the newly appointed Chairman and members of the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC).

Mr Mamman Nda Eri is the new Chairman of KOSIEC, while Mr Abdulkarim Jamiu, Mr Musa Adama, Hon Funsho Olorunfemi, Mr Chogudo Yakubu Musa and Hon. Labaran Yahaya Oyigebe are members, and Mr Ozovehe John Enesi will serve as Secretary. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: