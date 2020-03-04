Kidnapped Benue Catholic Priest regains freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Catholic Priest who was last weekend, kidnapped by unknown armed men, Rev. Fr. David Echioda, has been released by his abductors.

The release of the Priest was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Director of Communications, Otukpo Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. John Okopopu.

Rev. Fr. Echioda was kidnapped by gunmen at Alan Akpa in Otukpo Local Government Area, LGA, while returning from a missionary assignment in Ado LGA.

According to the Director of Communication, the priest who was returning to Otukpo ran into the six gunmen who were armed with sophisticated weapons.

Rev Fr Okopopu said, “the priest was released yesterday after the gunmen tortured him. His abductors said he was not their target, that they had information that an important personality was going to pass the road around 2 pm

“Unfortunately, when the gunmen could not see their target they began to rob motorists and the priest was the first to run into them and they dispossessed him of his belongings including the church money.

“After which they forced him into his vehicle, three men in the front, three at the back while one searched the priest, all of them were speaking Hausa and since the priest understands Hausa he communicated with them. They tortured him and later released him with an apology that he was not their target.

“They released him at about 6:30 am and also gave him N4,000 to take care of himself,” the Director of Communication said.

The Benue state Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene confirmed the release of the Priest.

vanguard

